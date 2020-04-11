Chinese medical supplies arrive in Mexico as coronavirus bites
The second load with medical supplies to face the COVID-19 health emergency arrived last night in Mexico City from Shanghai, China.
This time, three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Aeroméxico, similar to the presidential airplane, arrived in a staged manner with more N95 medical masks, gloves, and ventilators for the treatment of seriously-ill coronavirus patients, a disease that has caused 233 deaths in Mexico as of April 10.
On Saturday morning, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón informed that the shipment includes 1.9 million masks and 820 face shields bought by the Mexican government from the Asian country and that would be distributed among the medical personnel of the IMSS, the ISSSTE, Pemex, the Navy, and the National Defense Ministry.
The first two aircraft arrived at Mexico City’s International Airport after 21:30; the third one was expected to arrive before Friday’s midnight.
The deputy minister of Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Martha Delgado Peralta led the operation.
