Chinese medical supplies arrive in Mexico as coronavirus bites

Leer en español

The second load with medical supplies to face the COVID-19 health emergency arrived last night in Mexico City from Shanghai, China.

#Video Tres aeronaves, similares al avión presidencial, arribaron de manera escalonada al Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México con más insumos médicos provenientes de China https://t.co/BCCHFJu2fE pic.twitter.com/m5uTT7XHzZ — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) April 11, 2020

This time, three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Aeroméxico, similar to the presidential airplane, arrived in a staged manner with more N95 medical masks, gloves, and ventilators for the treatment of seriously-ill coronavirus patients, a disease that has caused 233 deaths in Mexico as of April 10.

Descargando... Mascarillas quirúrgicas y cubrebocas.. Gracias a trioulacion, equipo de tierra y a todos los que han hecho posible

el puente aéreo pic.twitter.com/udpMTKQb5Z — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 11, 2020

Recommended: Mexico purchased 10 tons of N95 face masks and gloves from China

On Saturday morning, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón informed that the shipment includes 1.9 million masks and 820 face shields bought by the Mexican government from the Asian country and that would be distributed among the medical personnel of the IMSS, the ISSSTE, Pemex, the Navy, and the National Defense Ministry.

Un éxito la segunda operación coordinada por la @SRE_mx para trasladar equipo médico a nuestro país. Gracias a nuestros colaboradores de tierra, sobrecargos, pilotos, administrativos, carga y aeropuertos en México, China y Japón. Seguimos y seguiremos volando. pic.twitter.com/78xrvzKz45 — aeromexico (@Aeromexico) April 11, 2020

The first two aircraft arrived at Mexico City’s International Airport after 21:30; the third one was expected to arrive before Friday’s midnight.

Recommended: Mexican healthcare workers urgently need protective equipment to treat patients infected with COVID-19

The deputy minister of Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Martha Delgado Peralta led the operation.

Aterrizó el segundo vuelo del puente aéreo Shangai-México, 11 toneladas de equipo médico para hacer frente al Covid-19. Avanzamos. pic.twitter.com/1CrOZ3CMU3 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 11, 2020

Recommended: Mexico to start distribution of ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic surges

mp