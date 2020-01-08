Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

Home // English
Mexico’s plastic bags ban: dangers and alternatives

Mexico’s plastic bags ban: dangers and alternatives

English
13:46
Approximately 10,000 tonnes of plastic bags pollute the ocean every year
2020-01-08

In eco-friendly move, Mexico City bans single-use plastic bags

Mexico embarks first banana exports to China

Mexico embarks first banana exports to China

English
09:57
Mexico sent 39 tonnes of bananas from Tabasco and Chiapas to the Asian country
2018-07-18

Mexico to sell bananas in China

2019-03-31

Mexico to export meat to Asia-Pacific countries

Suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) case reported in Mexico City

Suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) case reported in Mexico City

English
2020-01-24
The new coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak is fuelling global alarm after several cases were reported in several countries
2020-01-23

Three suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) cases reported in Jalisco

2020-01-23

Suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) case registered in Michoacán

2020-01-22

IPN professor negative for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

U.S. arrests former Mexico police commander Iván Reyes Arzate in El Chapo-linked cocaine probe

U.S. prosecutors link Genaro García Luna to Iván Reyes Arzate

English
2020-01-24
Former Mexican federal police commander Iván Reyes Arzate was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Mexican drug cartels to help them send cocaine into the United States
2018-11-13

Sinaloa Cartel's macabre plan

2019-12-10

Genaro García Luna was arrested on drug trafficking charges

Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants

Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants

English
2020-01-24
Mexico is under intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to contain mass movements of migrants who have been crossing through Mexico on their way to the U.S. border
2020-01-23

Hundreds of US-bound Central American migrants enter Mexico via Guatemala

2018-10-26

Widespread poverty and inequality are the engines of international immigration

2019-04-05

U.S. military interventions and “free trade” are behind migration in the Northern Triangle

Suspected coronavirus case registered in Michoacán

Suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) case registered in Michoacán

English
2020-01-23
Michoacán’s Committee of Health Security activated the protocols for the evaluation of a suspected case of coronavirus reported in the city of Morelia
2020-01-24

The new coronavirus discovered in China should not be the SARS of 2020

2020-01-20

New coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak

2020-01-22

IPN professor negative for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Hundreds of US-bound Central American migrants enter Mexico via Guatemala

Hundreds of US-bound Central American migrants enter Mexico via Guatemala

English
2020-01-23
Migrants crossing into Mexico earlier this week faced tear gas from security forces, who delivered a firmer response than in previous mass movements at the border
2020-01-15

A new migrant caravan is heading toward the U.S.

2020-01-20

Central American immigrants try to force their way into Mexico

Three suspected novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) cases reported in Jalisco

Three suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) cases reported in Jalisco

English
2020-01-23
Mexico’s Epidemiology Unit was deployed to Tepatitlán, Jalisco to perform epidemiologic and laboratory surveillance to investigate the cases
2020-01-20

New coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak

2020-01-22

IPN professor negative for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

After Torreón shooting, video games to be reclassified in Mexico

After Torreón shooting, video games to be reclassified in Mexico

English
2020-01-22
Video games will be reclassified, regulated, and even eliminated from the market if they promote or contain violent content
2020-01-19

Video games are not to blame for the Torreón shooting

2020-01-10

Torreón shooting: Boy opens fire in Colegio Cervantes private school

Mexico investigates a possible coronavirus case

IPN professor negative for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

English
2020-01-22
The 57-year-old man quarantined in Reynosa, Tamaulipas for the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been cleared of the strain, he was diagnosed with Adenovirus/Rhinovirus, a common cold
2020-01-20

New coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak

2020-01-24

The new coronavirus discovered in China should not be the SARS of 2020

Mexico deports hundreds of Central American migrants

Mexico deports hundreds of Central American migrants

English
2020-01-22
On Monday, Mexican security forces fired tear gas at the migrants who tried to cross into Mexico illegally
2019-04-05

U.S. military interventions and “free trade” are behind migration in the Northern Triangle

2018-10-26

Widespread poverty and inequality are the engines of international immigration

2020-01-20

Central American immigrants try to force their way into Mexico

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle ordered to stay in Miami

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle ordered to stay in Miami

English
2020-01-22
Last week, Lyle’s lawyers requested permission for the Mexican actor to travel to Mexico while an appeal on his trial is solved
2020-01-15

Actor Pablo Lyle asks judge to be allowed to travel to Mexico

2019-08-23

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle to face trial on involuntary manslaughter

ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
La Merced, Mexico City’s box of archeological surprises

La Merced, a box of ancient surprises

English Mexico's INAH has performed archeological rescue works in La Merced
SPORTS
SPORTS
Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys in the world

Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys

English The specialized English magazine FourFourTwo published a list with 50 of the best jerseys in history
CULTURE
CULTURE
Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mexico City

Chinese New Year in Mexico

English Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat with traditional music, dances, art, and delicious food!
Entertainment
ENTERTAINMENT
Lights of Japan to shine bright in Mexico City

Lights of Japan to shine bright in Mexico City

English Mexicans will be able to meet the digital art that represents this Asian culture
MUSIC
MUSIC
Mexico and Korea united through cumbia

Mexico and Korea united through cumbia

English Both countries have shown the great relationship they have
ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
Pre-Columbian temazcal found in La Merced

Pre-Columbian temazcal found in La Merced

English The discovery has allowed the location of the Temazcaltitlán borough
MUSIC
MUSIC
Los Tigres del Norte to add a Mexican touch to Super Bowl LIV

Los Tigres del Norte at Super Bowl LIV

English Los Tigres del Norte will roar at one of the most important sports events of the year
Art
ART
Mexicráneos & Alebrijes fill Paris with color

Mexicráneos & Alebrijes in Paris

English The exhibition wants to share Mexico’s cultural essence
MUSIC
MUSIC
Get ready for Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020

Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020

English The Corona Capital Guadalajara music festival is on its third edition
ACTIVISM
ACTIVISM
Yalitza Aparicio goes to Harvard

Yalitza goes to Harvard

English Yalitza will dictate a conference at Harvard University, one of the most prestigious universities in
Entertainment
ENTERTAINMENT
Intocable to perform at MexTour LIVE Fan Event in Texas

Intocable to perform at MexTour LIVE

English MexTour is in charge of the Mexican soccer team's tour in the United States
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
Mexicans find galactic sources of the highest-energy gamma rays ever

Mexicans find space sources of gamma rays

English The discovery was registered in the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov gamma rays observatory in Puebla
English
Suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) case reported in Mexico City

Suspected Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) case reported in Mexico City

English The new coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak is fuelling global alarm after several cases were reported in several countries
U.S. arrests former Mexico police commander Iván Reyes Arzate in El Chapo-linked cocaine probe

U.S. prosecutors link Genaro García Luna to Iván Reyes Arzate

English
Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants

Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants

English
MEXICO TRADITIONS

Mexico’s gigantic baby Jesus statue

MEXICO TRADITIONS
The giant statue went viral on social media

Haute Couture for Baby Jesus

Tamales: an icon of Mexican cuisine

The pre-Hispanic origins of Mexican “atole”

INTERNATIONAL

Katerina Sakellaropoulou to be Greece’s first female president

POLITICS
In an unusual demonstration of harmony in the fractious world of Greek politics, the conservative party nominee, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was backed by opposition parties

Trump impeachment: The trial begins in U.S. Senate as battle lines form

New coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak

Australia fires: Countless species on the verge of extinction

Russia: Government resigns after Putin proposes constitutional reforms

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

The new coronavirus discovered in China should not be the SARS of 2020

International Affairs & Diplomacy
Although the danger of an outbreak is reaching its decisive stage, scientists and public health officials have recognized the comprehensive response from the Beijing government

Libya and Mediterranean gas, a potential regional flashpoint

Soleimani’s murder puts the U.S. and Iran on the brink of total war

A week of tension, unity, and pain in Tehran

MEXICO POLITICS

Mexico’s seaports: drug trafficking, smuggling, and fuel theft

Editorial
The Colima governor’s family is involved in a serious corruption case at the Manzanillo port

EL UNIVERSAL did report the purchase of the presidential plane in 2012

Health care in Mexico: disinformation, new tariffs, and contradictions

The PRI has behaved well