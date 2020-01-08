13:46
Approximately 10,000 tonnes of plastic bags pollute the ocean every year
ARCHEOLOGY
English Mexico's INAH has performed archeological rescue works in La Merced
SPORTS
English The specialized English magazine FourFourTwo published a list with 50 of the best jerseys in history
CULTURE
English Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat with traditional music, dances, art, and delicious food!
ENTERTAINMENT
English Mexicans will be able to meet the digital art that represents this Asian culture
MUSIC
English Both countries have shown the great relationship they have
ARCHEOLOGY
English The discovery has allowed the location of the Temazcaltitlán borough
MUSIC
English Los Tigres del Norte will roar at one of the most important sports events of the year
ART
English The exhibition wants to share Mexico’s cultural essence
MUSIC
English The Corona Capital Guadalajara music festival is on its third edition
ACTIVISM
English Yalitza will dictate a conference at Harvard University, one of the most prestigious universities in
ENTERTAINMENT
English MexTour is in charge of the Mexican soccer team's tour in the United States
SCIENCE
English The discovery was registered in the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov gamma rays observatory in Puebla
English The new coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak is fuelling global alarm after several cases were reported in several countries