China to list 'unreliable' foreign entities that harm Chinese firms
The label reading "Made in China" on a sweatshirt is seen over another shirt with a U.S. flag at a souvenir stand in Boston - Photo: Brian Snyder/REUTERS

China to list 'unreliable' foreign entities that harm Chinese firms

31/05/2019
17:35
Reuters
Beijing
China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it will draft a list of foreign companies, organizations, and individuals that it deems “unreliable” for harming Chinese companies

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it will draft a list of foreign companies, organizations, and individuals that it deems “unreliablefor harming Chinese companies, state-run China National Radio reported.

The move, which does not single out any countries or companies, comes amid U.S.-China tensions that have sharply escalated since Washington put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with the Chinese telecoms equipment giant.
 

The “unreliable entities list” will apply to those who flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and “seriously harm the legitimate rights and interestsof Chinese companies, the report said, citing ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

The ministry will disclose more details of the list soon, the report said.
 

