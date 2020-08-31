César Duarte’s daughter attempts to prevent her arrest, judge denies her request

Leer en español

A federal judge refused to halt any arrest warrant against Olga Sofía Duarte Gómez, César Duarte’s daughter. Olga Sofía tried to prevent her arrest through a writ of amparo. Moreover, the judge scheduled a hearing on September 3.

Olga Sofía, Bertha Isabel, César Adrián Duarte Gómez all filed writs of amparo to prevent their arrests in connection with their father’s case, who is currently in a U.S. prison. Duarte Jáquez faces embezzlement charges in Mexico after he allegedly diverted government funds to the PRI in 2015.

Chihuahua authorities launched investigations against Duarte’s family, who could face bribery, illicit enrichment, and criminal association charges.

Bertha Olga Gómez Fong, Duarte’s wife, also attempted to prevent her arrest but a federal judge dismissed her request. It is unknown what are the charges against Gómez Fong; however, EL UNIVERSAL reported that a judge issued an arrest warrant against Duarte’s wife on August 26



Meanwhile, a U.S. prosecutor asked the judge not to release César Duarte on bond on July 28.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Wu said the former Chihuahua Governor can’t prove he won’t flee the country if released on bond.

In his letter, Attorney Jason Wu added that there is an existing extradition treaty between Mexico and the United States, and the charges the former Mexican Governor faces, embezzlement and conspiracy, are included in the agreement.

Duarte Jáquez’s lawyers, Armando Rosquete Bell and Henry Philip Bell, haven’t filed a motion to request bail.

According to documents, U.S. authorities claim “Duarte, with help from other officials working for his administration and others, embezzled state funds for his benefit.” It also explains that a judge in Chihuahua had issued an arrest warrant against the former governor on October 8, 2019.



Years ago, Mexican authorities found a series of irregularities in subsidies and loan programs aimed at livestock producers. Also, the purchase of state properties was tainted by irregularities.

According to legal documents, between 2011 and 2014, Chihuahua transferred over USD 6.4 million to two companies where César Duarte was a shareholder.

Who is César Duarte?

Former Chihuahua Governor César Duarte was arrested in Florida several weeks ago, after years on the run.

In 2017, Chihuahua authorities issued an arrest warrant against him after discovering public debt had reached MXN 48,000 million. They also accused Duarte of embezzlement for MXN 6,000 million, and the diversion of MXN 250 million for the PRI’s electoral campaign in 2015.



It was later confirmed that the US Marshals Service arrested the former governor.



Back in 2017, the Federal Prosecutors’ Office asked the Interpol to search for Duarte in 190 countries after Chihuahua authorities asked federal authorities for help to find the former Governor.

President López Obrador said the United States had agreed to extradite Duarte in January 2020.



The Attorney General's Office renewed its request to arrest and extradite Duarte to Mexico in January 2020.

Duarte, who governed Chihuahua for the long-ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), previously denied wrongdoing.

César Duarte was spotted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in September 2019.

In May 2019, the PRI official kicked him out of the political party.

