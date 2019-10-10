Carlos Vela wins 2019 MLS Golden Boot

Leer en español

Carlos Vela did not let the pressure of the season's top scorer title distract him. For the closure of the regular season, the Mexican only thought of attacking the Colorado Rapids’ goal.

The greatest goals from the greatest season. Counting down @11carlosV's top 5 goals from 2019. What's your top 5? pic.twitter.com/XaW6AowqYT — LAFC (@LAFC) October 9, 2019

“I felt no pressure at all. Since we reached the last match, I thought ‘I’ve already done the effort, it’s the last push,’” said Vela, after scoring a hat trick that made the LAFC win (3-1) and that granted the Mexican the historic title of top scorer in a single MLS season.

"It has been the best season I've ever seen." A 3-1 victory led by @11carlosV's record-breaking hat trick, relive the finale of our historic 2019 season. #LAFC pic.twitter.com/FFJq0m8oKW — LAFC (@LAFC) October 9, 2019

The Mexican forward scored 34 goals in the current season of Los Angeles FC, a number that the soccer player himself sees as a motivation to seek more achievements. With this record, Carlos Vela won the 2019 MLS Golden Boot.

The LAFC captain bested Venezuelan Josef Martínez, who scored 31 goals last year.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this; we must keep working. It’s going for more, being ambitious: hopefully we will win the tournament,” highlighted Vela, who has chosen to drift apart from the new cycle of the Mexican soccer team led by Gerardo Martino.

Regarding the second goal of the match in the Banc of California Stadium against legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard, Carlos Vela explained that the scissors of the 2-0 were a “hard to explain goal, you think in nothing, only on keeping scoring to increase the record; the move goes well and [you score] a nice goal. All my goals are special, the important thing is that all the objectives from the beginning of the season were achieved.”

The Mexican player, originally from Cancún, Quintana Roo, is not worried about the MVP title.

“The MVP is not my decision; I have given the best I had, I helped my team to make history, there are chances but we have yet to see if we can make it.”

“Ayudé a mi equipo a ser un equipo histórico.” El mejor jugador de la liga. El mejor equipo de la liga. @11carlosV dió un espectáculo esta tarde y esta temporada regular. #LAFC pic.twitter.com/74kcxAqlsl — LÁFC (@SomosLAFC) October 7, 2019

