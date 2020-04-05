Leer en español

The business sector has a “plan b” to face the economic crisis

On Sunday, President López Obrador delivered his second state of the union address, amid a physical distancing policy implemented weeks ago, in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. During the President’s speech, only a few cabinet members and reporters will be present. We’ve been told the President will address Mexicans to present an economic strategy to face halt the crisis sparked by coronavirus and the collapse of oil prices. However, we’ve been told that this plan is not the main focus for the business sector, and instead, it is more preoccupied with the permanent dialogue that started last week, in hopes of convincing the President of the importance of a fiscal stimulus that benefits this sector.

Lawmakers might go back to work

Federal lawmakers who are in sync with the federal government will be paying attention to the message sent by President López Obrador today, as he is set to unveil his economic plan to help people amid the COVID-19 epidemic. We’ve been told that lawmakers who support López Obrador said they’re willing to go back to work next week and approve reforms. According to sources, the lower chamber could re-open to carry out an emergency session tat would last 30 minutes. If all parties approve the reforms, everything could go smoothly and quickly finish the session.

The President will hold news conferences 7 days a week

President López Obrador fulfilled his warning to call for news conferences on weekends. We’ve been told this decision wants to use this tool in the midst of the pandemic. If you add the Monday-to-Friday news conferences, as well as Saturday’s conference and his state of the union address on Sunday, the Mexican President held news conferences for a week. If you add the conferences scheduled for next week, they will be 12 new conferences in a row.

Chinese companies send donations to Mexico

In recent days, Mexico has received donations from Chinese companies. Companies such as Didi, NBFE, and Alifante Tours donated masks, COVID-19 tests, and medical supplies to Mexico’s health sector. Some wonder if they use has noticed the kind attitude of the Chinese, which contrasts with the negligent and indifferent attitude shown by Donald Trump amid the global crisis

gm