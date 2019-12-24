Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

Leer en español

This morning, President López Obrador said the tension between Mexico and Bolivia has eased after Mexican authorities accused the Bolivian government of intimidating the Mexican diplomats. Nevertheless, Mexican diplomat Efraín Guadarrama shared a series of photographs at 10:55 AM, where police officers can be seen monitoring the Mexican embassy.

En el transcurso de las últimas horas, se ha vuelto a incrementar el hostigamiento policial en nuestra embajada en La Paz. Seguiremos denunciando el acoso a nuestros recintos diplomáticos y exhibiendo las violaciones a derecho internacional en Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/4cE033PVDb — Efraín Guadarrama (@efrain_gp) December 24, 2019

Para dar seguridad a la sede diplomática de en es que la excesiva presencia policíaca revisa a nuestro personal, o sea ¿nos cuidan de nosotros mismos? pic.twitter.com/alX1ClDH1V — Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga (@maximilianoreyz) December 24, 2019

Así se sigue incrementando el hostigamiento a la Embajada de en pic.twitter.com/To0vSJKJDu — Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga (@maximilianoreyz) December 24, 2019

Guadarrama also said that “in the last few hours, police harassment has increased in our embassy in La Paz. We will keep reporting the harassment against our diplomatic headquarters and showing the violations of international rights in Bolivia.”

Mexico granted asylum to Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales

On December 23, the Mexican government accused Bolivia of intimidating Mexican diplomats while Bolivia said Mexico had hijacked a regional summit and took a long time to recognize its new government, which was not elected by popular vote.

Fotografías tomadas por nuestra embajadora @mtmercado2002 del hostigamiento policial y militar boliviano en nuestra Embajada en La Paz, Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/qzhwMrxvEM — Efraín Guadarrama (@efrain_gp) December 23, 2019

Yesterday, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said that it was “deeply concerned” about “excessive” surveillance of the Mexican ambassador’s residence and Mexican embassy in Bolivia by around 150 Bolivian intelligence and security service personnel.

El @gobmx a través de la @SRE_mx expresa su profunda preocupación por la presencia excesiva de personal de servicios de inteligencia y seguridad bolivianos que vigilan tanto la Residencia como la @EmbaMexBol, desde 11nov19. 2/5 @maximilianoreyz #Leer https://t.co/XhYxhemhnm — MisionMexOEA (@MisionMexOEA) December 23, 2019

Imágenes de nuestra Embajada en Bolivia (@EmbaMexBol). La inviolabilidad de las misiones diplomáticas es un principio fundamental de la Convención de Viena. pic.twitter.com/l7Cte8DjmR — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) December 23, 2019

In a letter to the Organization of American States (OAS), Mexico said the new Bolivian government was “intimidating” diplomatic staff and attempted to “detain and inspect” the ambassador’s vehicle on December 23.

Who overthrew Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government?

On Monday, Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering pulling out of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) because Mexico, the 2020 president of the organization, made plans this year during Bolivia’s presidency for a meeting on January 8.

La Canciller @KarenLongaric afirmó que #Bolivia es un país respetuoso de las inmunidades diplomáticas y negó que la fuerza pública fuera a ingresar a la Embajada de México. pic.twitter.com/LE5tk8jGGH — Cancillería Bolivia (@MRE_Bolivia) December 23, 2019

According to the Bolivian official, Mexico is guilty of “unfriendly conduct” and had shown itself to be “reluctant” to recognize the Añez presidency.

Karen Longaric, Bolivia’s Foreign Minister, said she would not attend the January 8 meeting in Mexico. “We will see if in the future we will remain part of CELAC or not,” she told journalists at a news conference in La Paz.

Right-wing politicians took over Bolivia since former President Evo Morales resigned in November, after allegations of a fraud in the presidential election. Bolivia is currently governed by interim President Jeanine Añez, a former conservative senator.

After Evo Morales resigned, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador granted asylum to Morales, who recently relocated to Argentina, as President Alberto Fernández has indicated he will also give him political asylum.

Repudiamos que el gobierno de facto al estilo de la dictadura militar viole la Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas al cercar la residencia mexicana con policías y utilizar drones que violan su espacio aéreo para amedrentar y poner en riesgo la seguridad los asilados pic.twitter.com/8VpjcVWkI2 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 23, 2019

Yesterday, Evo Morales said that he repudiated the actions implemented by the “military dictatorship” in Bolivia by besieging the Mexican residency with police officers and use drones to violate Mexico’s air space. According to Morales, these actions aim to “intimidate and risk the lives of the refugees” living at the Mexican embassy.

On December 24, President López Obrador said that excessive monitoring of Mexico’s diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about it a day earlier.

“I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably,” he said.

Evo Morales steps down as President of Bolivia

