Bloody cartel could be behind the murder of two Israelis

The Jalisco Nueva Generaión cartel (CJNG) and the Israeli mafia were supposed to close a deal before the murder of Benjamín Yeshurun Sutchi and Alon Azulay, the two Israeli citizens murdered in Plaza Artz, a high-end shopping center located in Mexico City, on July 24.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told EL UNIVERSAL that this is the main line of investigation in the Artz case and dismissed the rumors about the alleged money transaction made by Israeli hackers.

The agents haven't been able to determine what the business between the mafias was because the two shooters haven't provided more information, nevertheless, authorities consider that something must have gone wrong with the deal.

On July 26, Alfonso Durazo, the Security and Citizen Protection Minister, said that the double homicide was the result of a dispute between criminal groups.

On Friday, the second perpetrator of the double homicide, Mauricio “N,” known as “El Mawicho,” an alleged member of the CJNG cartel, was arrested in Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco and transported to Mexico City.

Yesterday, a judge bound over the accused to trial for the homicide of the two Israelis. He will remain in prison and the investigation must conclude in three months.

An agent from the Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that “El Mawicho” was reported anonymously.

The missing piece

According to the sources, Vanessa Ballar Fallas, “La Güera,” was the woman who set the date and place to meet with Sutchi and Azulay. She hasn't been arrested.



