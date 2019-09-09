09 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Bloody cartel could be behind the murder of two Israelis
Bloody cartel could be behind the murder of two Israelis
The two men were murdered inside a popular restaurant in Mexico City - Photo: Alejandro Bringas/REUTERS

Bloody cartel could be behind the murder of two Israelis

English
09/09/2019
16:45
Kevin Ruiz
Mexico City
-A +A
Sutchi and Azulay were two prominent Israeli criminals

Leer en español

The Jalisco Nueva Generaión cartel (CJNG) and the Israeli mafia were supposed to close a deal before the murder of Benjamín Yeshurun Sutchi and Alon Azulay, the two Israeli citizens murdered in Plaza Artz, a high-end shopping center located in Mexico City, on July 24.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told EL UNIVERSAL that this is the main line of investigation in the Artz case and dismissed the rumors about the alleged money transaction made by Israeli hackers.

The agents haven't been able to determine what the business between the mafias was because the two shooters haven't provided more information, nevertheless, authorities consider that something must have gone wrong with the deal.

On July 26, Alfonso Durazo, the Security and Citizen Protection Minister, said that the double homicide was the result of a dispute between criminal groups.

On Friday, the second perpetrator of the double homicide, Mauricio “N,” known as “El Mawicho,” an alleged member of the CJNG cartel, was arrested in Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco and transported to Mexico City.

Yesterday, a judge bound over the accused to trial for the homicide of the two Israelis. He will remain in prison and the investigation must conclude in three months.

An agent from the Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that “El Mawicho” was reported anonymously.

The missing piece

According to the sources, Vanessa Ballar Fallas, “La Güera,” was the woman who set the date and place to meet with Sutchi and Azulay. She hasn't been arrested.
 

Artículo

Alleged Israeli criminals murdered in Artz Pedregal, an exclusive shopping center in Mexico

English
A complete timeline of the shooting at Artz Pedregal, an exclusive shopping center in Mexico City
Alleged Israeli criminals murdered in Artz Pedregal, an exclusive shopping center in MexicoAlleged Israeli criminals murdered in Artz Pedregal, an exclusive shopping center in Mexico

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Israeli DJ killed in Mexico

Israeli DJ killed in Mexico

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mafia Wars, the attack in Artz Pedregal

Mafia Wars, the attack in Artz Pedregal

English
2019-07-26
Mexican cartel could be behind the murder of two Israeli criminals

Mexican cartel could be behind the murder of two Israeli criminals

English
2019-07-30
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishplaza ArtzisraelísBenjamín SutchiAlon AzulaymurderhomicideIsraeli MafiacartelsCJNGdrug cartelcrime

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 