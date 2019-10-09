Blockade lifted at Peñasquito gold mine

On Wednesday, Newmont Goldcorp said a blockade that began on September 14 at its Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico in northern Zacatecas state has been lifted, though operations remained temporarily suspended.

The blockade hit Peñasquito’s third-quarter production by some 11,000 gold ounces, 1.7 million silver ounces, 13.7 million pounds of lead and 22.8 million pounds of zinc, the world’s biggest gold producer said in a statement.

“The company continues to work closely with the federal and state governments toward a sustainable, long-term solution, and lifting of the blockade paves the way for the government-sponsored dialogue to resume,” Newmont Goldcorp said.

The mine, one of Newmont Goldcorp’s largest, has suffered on and off blockades in recent years, most recently linked to truckers and claims its operations have affected local water supplies. Newmont Goldcorp has long accused local leaders and politicians of exploiting social causes to extort the company.

Agradezco al Presidente Andrés Manuel @lopezobrador_ y a la Secretaria @M_OlgaSCordero por voltear a #Mazapil y abrir una mesa de negociación por parte de la @SEGOB_mx, para brindarle las mejores condiciones a las partes involucradas y llegar a un común acuerdo. pic.twitter.com/SucQgOUZ4a — Alejandro Tello (@ATelloC) October 8, 2019

The company said operations would remain temporarily suspended pending “further evaluation of the situation on the ground and assurances that the blockade will not be allowed to resume.”

In September, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused some of the protest leaders of seeking money rather than legitimate social goals. He asked the parties involved in the conflict to resolve their differences.

Newmont Goldcorp has said it offered USD $25 million in community investments and land rental fees to resolve the conflict at Peñasquito, but activists said they were unsatisfied.

mp