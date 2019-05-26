Billy Idol, LP, The Kooks, and The National in Mexico

26 | MAY | 2019

Billy Idol is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor - Photo: Claudio Bresciani/REUTERS

26/05/2019
14:29
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
The lineup for the 2019 Tecate Coordenada music festival has been revealed!

The lineup for the 2019 Tecate Coordenada music festival has been revealed! The musicians and bands attending the festival include Billy Idol, Vampire Weekend, The Kooks, The National, LP, The Neighborhood, The Wookies, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Yeasayer, Juanes, Café Tacvba, Caballo Dorado, among other musicians.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The music festival will take place in Guadalajara on October 18 and 19.

The pre-sale starts on May 28 and the general ticket sale starts on May 30.

