Beans can lower cholesterol levels

Consuming beans can help to lower cholesterol levels in the blood, thanks to the beneficial effects of a substance called phytochemicals.

The phytochemicals present in beans reduce LDL cholesterol, as they have a hypocholesterolemic effect.

According to this academic article published by the Autonomous University of Nayarit, by including beans in your everyday diet, you can lower cholesterol levels in blood up to 10%.

Another substance found in beans that could also have this effect is starch because it generates short chain fatty acids, which lowers cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol levels in the blood have negative effects on health, as it favors the appearance of atherosclerosis, which is the main risk factor for the development of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Other beneficial substances found in beans are iron, protein, vitamins, minerals, folic acid, among others.



