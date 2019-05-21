21 | MAY | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Beans can lower cholesterol levels
Beans can lower cholesterol levels
Beans are essential for the Mexican diet - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Beans can lower cholesterol levels

English
21/05/2019
11:27
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
Beans are one of the healthiest foods in the world

Leer en español

Consuming beans can help to lower cholesterol levels in the blood, thanks to the beneficial effects of a substance called phytochemicals.

The phytochemicals present in beans reduce LDL cholesterol, as they have a hypocholesterolemic effect.

According to this academic article published by the Autonomous University of Nayarit, by including beans in your everyday diet, you can lower cholesterol levels in blood up to 10%.

Another substance found in beans that could also have this effect is starch because it generates short chain fatty acids, which lowers cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol levels in the blood have negative effects on health, as it favors the appearance of atherosclerosis, which is the main risk factor for the development of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Other beneficial substances found in beans are iron, protein, vitamins, minerals, folic acid, among others.
 

Artículo

Beans, the foundation of the Mexican diet

English
Ever present in Mexican homes, as stews are usually accompanied by beans and rice, beans are a favorite among Mexicans
Beans, the foundation of the Mexican dietBeans, the foundation of the Mexican diet

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Beans reduce the risk of breast and colon cancer

Beans reduce the risk of breast and colon cancer

Quelites: the Pre-hispanic superfood

Quelites: the Pre-hispanic superfood

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Traditional Mexican food, the key to a healthy life

Traditional Mexican food, the key to a healthy life

English
2019-03-24
Mexican ingredients have enriched world cuisine

Mexican ingredients have enriched world cuisine

English
2018-11-15
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishhealthbeansCholesterolPhytochemicalsLDL CholesterolAutonomous University of Nayaritdietheart attacksstrokesIronProteinvitaminsMineralsfolic acid

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios