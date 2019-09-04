The 'baby metro' takes Mexico City by storm

Leer en español

A few weeks ago, a mini subway car was spotted in Mexico City's metro system and quickly became a viral sensation. Social media users named it the “baby metro” but it also elicited confusion among users.

The Metro then explained that the small vehicle is called draisine and it's used to transport employees working on the network at night.

Acabo de ver que existe un metro bebé y pos awwwwwwwwww. pic.twitter.com/OftAHyEZXQ — Sergio Romero (@Romeritos) August 5, 2019

Although the function of the draisine is now widely known, it is essential for the proper working of the metro system.

Jorge Arroyo explained that the vehicle was created in Europe, which is used to transport small tools and workers who give maintenance to the railways. “Currently the metro has 16.”

After midnight, when the metro is no longer providing service to the public, the draisine comes into action along with the maintenance personnel. The small vehicle uses diesel in order to speed the work and provide safety for the workers.

Before 5 a.m., the “baby metro” returns to the workshop.



