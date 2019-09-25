25 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Ayotzinapa: Authorities call former Governor to testify
Ayotzinapa: Authorities call former Governor to testify
Women, with their faces painted, take part in a march to mark the 29th month anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in the state of Guerrero in Mexico City, Mexico February 26, 2017 - Photo: Carlos Jas

Ayotzinapa: Authorities call former Governor to testify

English
25/09/2019
14:50
Pedro Villa y Caña
Mexico City
-A +A
Former High-ranking officials will have to appear before a special commission

Leer en español

Next week, the Especial Commission for the Investigation and Litigation of the Ayotzinapa Case, under the Attorney General's Office, announced that it will call the former Guerrero Governor, Ángel Aguirre; Iñaki Blanco, the former local Attorney General, as well as Leonardo Vázquez, the former local Public Security Secretary to testify. It also announced that it will summon the former federal officials who worked on the case.

Also, the victims' parents told EL UNIVERSAL that the Attorney General's Office, with the help of the Defense Ministry, will look for the 43 missing students in a dump located in Tepecoacuilco, a community close to Iguala, Guerrero.

In a statement, the Attorney General's Office said that once it obtains the testimonies of the former officials, they will be made public as long as they don't hinder the investigations.

Vidulfo Rosales, the parents' lawyer, told EL UNIVERSAL that this new search in Tepecoacuilco is “a new line of investigation that can help to learn the location of the students. All the elements that can help us to learn the location of the 43 (students) should be used.

He added that “we were informed about this new excavation and search in the dump and we consider that it is something positive.”

In regards to the hearing, the Attorney General's Office explained that it will be handled by a judge in Tamaulipas. Moreover, the Attorney General has submitted phone recordings from drug traffickers in Chicago, who discussed the events and the Ayotzinapa students. Also, in regards to Eury “N”, Mateo “B,” and Salvador “B”, who were released from prison, the FGR has provided documents that show that these three people involved in the case refused to participate in the Istanbul Protocol, something that would have justified their claims, after they said they were tortured.

Tomorrow marks the 5th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of the 43 Mexican students.
 

Artículo

Grieving through art: The artists who paid homage to the Ayotzinapa students

English
Artists, directors, and writers have created art pieces to remember the missing students
Grieving through art: The artists who paid homage to the Ayotzinapa studentsGrieving through art: The artists who paid homage to the Ayotzinapa students

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Mexico and the UN will collaborate to solve the Ayotzinapa case

Mexico and the UN will collaborate to solve the Ayotzinapa case

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Ayotzinapa: Tomás Zerón allegedly tortured the detainees

Ayotzinapa: Tomás Zerón allegedly tortured the detainees

English
2019-09-23
Mexico reopens Ayotzinapa case and targets former Attorney General

Mexico reopens Ayotzinapa case and targets former Attorney General

English
2019-09-19
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishAyotzinapa43 missing students43 Ayotzinapa studentsimpunitycorruptioncrimeEnforced Disapperance

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 