Ayotzinapa: Authorities call former Governor to testify

Next week, the Especial Commission for the Investigation and Litigation of the Ayotzinapa Case, under the Attorney General's Office, announced that it will call the former Guerrero Governor, Ángel Aguirre; Iñaki Blanco, the former local Attorney General, as well as Leonardo Vázquez, the former local Public Security Secretary to testify. It also announced that it will summon the former federal officials who worked on the case.

Also, the victims' parents told EL UNIVERSAL that the Attorney General's Office, with the help of the Defense Ministry, will look for the 43 missing students in a dump located in Tepecoacuilco, a community close to Iguala, Guerrero.

In a statement, the Attorney General's Office said that once it obtains the testimonies of the former officials, they will be made public as long as they don't hinder the investigations.

Vidulfo Rosales, the parents' lawyer, told EL UNIVERSAL that this new search in Tepecoacuilco is “a new line of investigation that can help to learn the location of the students. All the elements that can help us to learn the location of the 43 (students) should be used.

He added that “we were informed about this new excavation and search in the dump and we consider that it is something positive.”

In regards to the hearing, the Attorney General's Office explained that it will be handled by a judge in Tamaulipas. Moreover, the Attorney General has submitted phone recordings from drug traffickers in Chicago, who discussed the events and the Ayotzinapa students. Also, in regards to Eury “N”, Mateo “B,” and Salvador “B”, who were released from prison, the FGR has provided documents that show that these three people involved in the case refused to participate in the Istanbul Protocol, something that would have justified their claims, after they said they were tortured.

Tomorrow marks the 5th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of the 43 Mexican students.



