Armed men murder 10 people at drug rehab center in Guanajuato

Leer en español



A group of armed men attacked a drug rehabilitation center in Guanajuato and killed 10 people, authorities announced on June 7.



The attack took place on June 7, around 4 p.m. at a rehab center located in the city of Irapuato. Nine people died immediately and another died in a local hospital.



In recent years, Guanajuato has been plagued by drug cartel disputes. In December, another criminal organization kidnapped 20 youths from another rehabilitation center in the city and four others were kidnapped at a third center in February.



President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blamed past governments for the problem.



“ It’s not enough to achieve economic growth, because Guanajuato is one of the states with the most sustained economic growth,” he said. “Nevertheless, it is the state with the most violence.” He blamed other causes such as inequality.



Federal officials have reported over 11,500 homicides in Mexico, with over 1,500 cases reported in Guanajuato.



State authorities are investigating the incident.



gm