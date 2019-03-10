Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Drug cartels war puts Mexico in violence blacklist

International Crisis Group, a think tank specialized in conflict management, reported that Mexico’s situation regarding large-scale violence corresponds to that of countries affected by war
2019-03-10

Violence, López Obrador's biggest challenge

2019-06-13

Violence: The media is silent

Fentanyl to alter status quo of Mexican drug cartels

If synthetic opioids displace heroin from the market of clandestine painkillers, Mexican drug trafficking organizations will compete for a declining market, causing violence to escalate in the country
2019-08-21

Mexican cartels reach Central America

2019-08-02

Sinaloa Cartel intensifies its presence in Colombia

Archeological looting in Mexico

During the last decade, the FGR has seized over 600 archeological vestiges and historical monuments stolen by national and transnational criminal organizations
2019-08-24

Mexico forgets its museums

2018-04-08

A man's fight to recover “the sacred crown”

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flight

2019-09-06
According to invoices from 2017 and 2018, the extinct Presidential General Staff paid excessive prices for several personal care products, for which the current administration will file a criminal complaint
2019-04-04

Mexico spent MXN $41 million for the presidential inauguration

2019-08-06

Someone has expensive taste?

Cutzamala system affected by drought

2019-09-06
The dams of the Cutzamala System have registered a water supply reduction of 25%, affecting the service to Mexico City and the State of Mexico
2018-11-18

A new culture of management of water

2019-08-07

Water supply crisis at Mexico City International Airport

Mexico’s successful crackdown on migration

2019-09-06
Mexico has deployed more than 25,000 National Guard militarized police along its borders and stepped up raids on people traffickers
2018-10-26

Widespread poverty and inequality are the engines of international immigration

2019-06-19

Detention of migrant children in Mexico shows increase

MXN $200 can buy only half the products as 10 years ago

2019-09-05
Nowadays, MXN $200 are equivalent to MXN $106 of 2009 due to cumulative inflation
2019-07-30

Mexican Ministry of Finance to implement stimulus package

2019-01-30

Mexican government adds 17 products to basic food basket

The Trump administration imposes duties on Mexican steel

2019-09-05
Meanwhile, the Economy Ministry said it would continue to support the affected Mexican firms
2019-03-26

Mexico rejects steel and aluminum quotas proposed by the U.S.

2018-03-11

Mexico to be exempted from aluminum and steel tariffs

El Chapo wants to donate his fortune to Indigenous communities

2019-09-05
The president said he approved the idea that the wealth of “El Chapo,” is distributed among poor communities
2019-07-18

Mexico and the U.S. at odds over El Chapo's fortune

2019-01-27

Shocking revelations made during El Chapo's trial

Mexico to investigate officials who released suspect involved in Ayotzinapa case

2019-09-05
On Saturday, Gildardo “El Gil” López Astudillo, leader of the Guerreros Unidos cartel was released from prison after a judge found that the government had tortured him to obtain evidence
2019-06-24

Ayotzinapa: Video shows federal authorities torturing suspect

2019-02-05

Enforced disappearance, Mexico's worst tragedy

Banxico to issue new MXN $1,000 bill

2019-09-04
Banxico announced that the new banknote will be released during the first semester of 2020
Kate del Castillo’s evidence against Mexican government accepted

2019-09-04
Mexican actress Kate del Castillo filed a lawsuit for MXN $60 million for the alleged political persecution against her during the previous administration when she was linked to drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
2019-07-17

'El Chapo' is sentenced to life in prison

2019-02-18

El Chapo is hailed as a modern “Robin Hood” in Mexico

Mexico still in debt with Honduran cultural heritage

English Honduras has recovered over 1,000 stolen archeological pieces
Tacos al pastor, a healthy option

English Some fiber bars contain more fats than tacos al pastor
Mobile app for safe taxis in Mexico City

English It was developed by the Digital Agency of Public Innovation
The many benefits of prickly pear fruit

English They contain antioxidants and phenolic compounds
The 'baby metro' takes Mexico City by storm

English A mini subway car was spotted the metro system and quickly became a viral sensation
Mexican artist Francisco Toledo passes away

English Francisco Toledo, who shook up the 1960s Mexican art scene, died on Thursday
Pozole, a healthy Mexican dish

English Controlling portions is important
Mexican pitcher breaks sexism barrier

English Rosi del Castillo’s throws reach 78 miles per hour
INAH archeologists discover WWI submarine in Mexican coasts

English The vessel used to patrol the coast of Long Island
Gallery Weekend 2019 arrives in Mexico City

English Gallery Weekend CDMX will launch an interactive map in collaboration with Google Maps
VUHL, the Mexican supercar

English The company sells one or two vehicles per month
Murals of “Godfather of Chicano art” to be restored in California

English The son of the artist has taken the task of rescuing the murals
Cutzamala system affected by drought

English The dams of the Cutzamala System have registered a water supply reduction of 25%, affecting the service to Mexico City and the State of Mexico
Mobile app for safe taxis in Mexico City

Mexico’s successful crackdown on migration

