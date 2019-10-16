16 | OCT | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Alfonso Cuarón to create exclusive content for Apple TV+
Alfonso Cuarón to create exclusive content for Apple TV+
Apple TV+ launches on November 1 - Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Alfonso Cuarón to create exclusive content for Apple TV+

English
16/10/2019
20:05
EFE
Mexico City
-A +A
The future projects of the Oscar-winning director will be the first in television format

Leer en español

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón signed a deal with Apple to produce for several years exclusive content for the new streaming platform Apple TV+.

The future projects of the Oscar-winning director will be the first in television format for the creator of films such as ROMA or Gravity, as informed by specialized media last Thursday.

According to Deadline, the negotiation had been in the process during some time and its final deal could be extended for a period of up to five years in which the leadership of new productions would be in hands of Cuarón’s company, Esperanto Filmoj, based in London.
 

Artículo

Guillermo Del Toro to create a horror anthology for Netflix

English
The filmmaker will be the creator and executive producer of the show
Guillermo Del Toro to create a horror anthology for NetflixGuillermo Del Toro to create a horror anthology for Netflix

However, the deal with allow the Mexican to develop films and projects with other studies, except those focused on TV consumption.

Previously, Cuarón worked with Netflix, the platform that released ROMA, which, despite being an exclusive part of the catalog of that streaming service, had to be released in a limited way in some cinema theaters for it to be able to compete in last year’s Academy Awards.

Apple TV+ will be available since November 1, it will cost USD $4.99 per month, and a free year of the service will be included with the purchase of an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.
 

Artículo

Netflix pays homage to tacos

English
Each episode analyzes each taco variety, its origin, and history
Netflix pays homage to tacosNetflix pays homage to tacos

Announced in March, Apple TV+ is a streaming platform of original TV content that will compete directly with companies like Netflix, Disney, Hulu, or Amazon.

Besides entering the world of original contents, one of the relevant innovations of Apple TV+ is that it will be available in TVs and devices of its competitors, like Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and Roku, which highlights the will of the company to build a cross platform besides its own hardware.

For his part, Cuarón added to his list of achievements ROMA winning the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2019, the first time a Mexican film obtains the feat in this category.

Artículo

‘Roma’ wins 10 prizes at Mexico’s Ariel Awards

English
The Oscar winner sent a video to express his gratitude, regretting to have missed the awards
‘Roma’ wins 10 prizes at Mexico’s Ariel Awards‘Roma’ wins 10 prizes at Mexico’s Ariel Awards

mp
 

DESTACADAS

Roma, the colonization of Mexican films

Roma, the colonization of Mexican films

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishcuarónApplestreaming servicestechnology

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 