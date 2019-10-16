Alfonso Cuarón to create exclusive content for Apple TV+

Leer en español

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón signed a deal with Apple to produce for several years exclusive content for the new streaming platform Apple TV+.

The future projects of the Oscar-winning director will be the first in television format for the creator of films such as ROMA or Gravity, as informed by specialized media last Thursday.

According to Deadline, the negotiation had been in the process during some time and its final deal could be extended for a period of up to five years in which the leadership of new productions would be in hands of Cuarón’s company, Esperanto Filmoj, based in London.



However, the deal with allow the Mexican to develop films and projects with other studies, except those focused on TV consumption.

Previously, Cuarón worked with Netflix, the platform that released ROMA, which, despite being an exclusive part of the catalog of that streaming service, had to be released in a limited way in some cinema theaters for it to be able to compete in last year’s Academy Awards.

Apple TV+ will be available since November 1, it will cost USD $4.99 per month, and a free year of the service will be included with the purchase of an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.



Announced in March, Apple TV+ is a streaming platform of original TV content that will compete directly with companies like Netflix, Disney, Hulu, or Amazon.

Besides entering the world of original contents, one of the relevant innovations of Apple TV+ is that it will be available in TVs and devices of its competitors, like Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and Roku, which highlights the will of the company to build a cross platform besides its own hardware.

For his part, Cuarón added to his list of achievements ROMA winning the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2019, the first time a Mexican film obtains the feat in this category.

