6 Mexican wolf cubs born in Tamaulipas, Mexico

The Tamatán Zoo in Ciudad Victoria, northern Mexico, announced the birth of six female Mexican wolf cubs earlier this week.

It is worth noting that the Mexican gray wolf is considered an endangered species.

Adrián Villafranca, head of social communications at Tamaulipas’ Parks and Biodiversity Commission, informed that this is the largest litter of female Mexican wolves that the country has seen in recent years.

“In Mexico, these gray wolves are considered extinct. Fortunately, we have an adult female specimen that is considered the most important in terms of genetic value,” he stated.

Though the wolf cubs were born on April 6 of the present year, the news was revealed on Thursday. Experts usually wait up to three months to announce the birth of animal species’ in case they don’t survive the first three months of life.

“One of the cubs has a heart condition. We are keeping a close eye on her to ensure her survival. Hopefully she will recover and contribute to the repopulation of the Mexican wolf,” he added.

Since their birth, the zoo has conducted close circuit branch monitoring in their burrow to observe their conduct.

The Tamatán Zoo is one of 17 Mexican institutions that are joining efforts through the Binational Program for the Recovery of the Mexican Wolf, which aims to increase the species’ population outside of captivity.



dm