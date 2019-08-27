6 crimes on the rise in Mexico City

Leer en español

Mexico City’s Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice informed that six serious crimes increased from December 2018 to July 2019.

Numbers from the agency reveal that extortion increased by 48% and robbery to account holders by 32%, compared to the same period in 2017-2018.

The report highlights that another of the crimes that increased in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico was rape, by 6%, as well as robbery in Metrobús, 19%; to vehicle drivers, 6%; and taxi passenger, 10%.

In contrast, regarding first-degree murder, the cases went down by 17% during the same period; as well as vehicle theft with violence, 22%; theft in the collective transport system Metro, 35%; robbery of a pedestrian, 48%; non-violent household robbery, 17%; and injuries caused by weapons, 43%.



Salvador Guerrero, president of Mexico City’s Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, explained that despite the upturn of the mentioned crimes, there is a falling trend in crime incidence, which, he said, shows that safety measures and the deployment of the National Guard in different municipalities of the City are showing their first results.

He specified that “13 out of 21 crimes are registering a positive evolution, so it could be said that, regarding the register of the experience and data, there is a relevant improvement in Mexico City. The positive impact of an integrated strategy with complementary accompaniment is perceived; nevertheless, there is still opportunity to work in the crimes with negative variations.”

Another of the crimes that presented a falling figure was robbery of businesses, with less than 11%; of collective public transport, with 15%, and in Metro, 35%. In this case, Guerrero Chiprés highlighted that the video-surveillance program implemented in the buses of public transport helped in the decrease of 26% of robbery to passengers on a collective bus.



In addition, robbery to pedestrians, one of the crimes that affect citizens the most, went down by 48%; robbery to carrier, 11%, and to deliverer: 18%.

The Citizen Council remembered that the analyzed data comes from four sources: the Executive Secretary of the National System of Public Security, Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, the Security Line of the Citizen Council, and the Digital Agency of Public Innovation.

“The information we presented in the [monthly report ‘Denuncia, Inteligencia, Seguridad e Información] DI SÍ’ is obtained with a rigorous methodology, is updated and has quality data that is used for real policy-making, both from the citizens and authorities,” he asserted.

