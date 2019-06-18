3 Mexican wolf cubs are born in Mexico

Leer en español

The Mexican wolf, Canis lupus baileyi, was said to be extinct but a few days ago, the MUDE, Desert Museum, located in the northern state of Coahuila, announced that three cubs were born in captive breeding on April 20.

This is the fourth time Mexican wolf cubs have been born through captive breeding.

Hoy anunciamos con mucho gusto el nacimiento de 3 lobeznos de lobo gris mexicano (Canis lupus baileyi) El MUDE participa activamente en los esfuerzos para la recuperación de esta subespecie en peligro de extinción. pic.twitter.com/fWOfB38qEh — Museo del Desierto (@museodeldesiert) June 12, 2019

The MUDE shelters 10 Mexican wolves and it is calculated that there are 25 wolves in the wild throughout the country. Meanwhile, in the U.S. there are around 144 wolves that have been released into the wild.

Historically, the Mexican wolf inhabited the territory between the south of the U.S. and central Mexico. Official numbers show that in Mexico, only 311 gray wolves live in their natural habitat.

The MUDE collaborates with the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry (SEMARNAT) and the National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) in order to preserve the Mexican wolf.

Damos la bienvenida a los tres lobeznos del Museo del Desierto de Saltillo, Coahuila.

Gracias al #MUDE por su esfuerzo para la conservación del lobo gris mexicano (Canis lupus). pic.twitter.com/JBp13UVzLk — Conacyt México (@Conacyt_MX) June 12, 2019

The MUDE is quite important for the captive breeding of this species because of its number of successful births.

Nevertheless, this has been possible thanks to the Autonomous University of Coahuila and the WWF-Carlos Slim Foundation, who sponsor the wolf shelter and the veterinary clinic.

In 2019 alone, the MUDE has been able to help in the reproduction of 3 bighorn sheep, 10 Mexican prairie dogs, 6 collared peccaries, and 4 rock rattlesnakes.



