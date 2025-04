Alejandra Estudillo sorprendió con uno de los clavados más difíciles de la historia; recibió 72.00 puntos

🚨 HISTORY MADE 🚨

🇲🇽 Alejandra Estudillo Torres just threw down a 5255B in Round 5 of the Women’s 10m Platform Prelims — scoring 72.00 points 🔥💥 One of the most difficult dives ever performed in women’s competition. Respect. 👏🌊 #Diving pic.twitter.com/qrwxZPCs0x