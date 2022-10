El nuevo Need For Speed llega pronto

You ready to do this? Need for Speed Unbound. Make a name for yourself by proving you have what it takes to win The Grand - Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing crown. Launching Dec. 2, 2022. #needforspeed

A$AP Rocky Outfit by @marineserre_off

A$AP Rocky Shoes by @Vans pic.twitter.com/0rxGCMhvG2

— Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 6, 2022