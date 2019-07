Abandona el hospital niño golpeado por foul de los Indios de Cleveland

.@Lindor12BC is encouraging Major League Baseball to expand the use of protective netting after his foul ball struck a young fan in the 6th inning of today's game. Lindor checked on the child and says he's doing OK at the hospital. #Indians @wkyc @WKYCSports pic.twitter.com/fjaLVAHebw

— Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) July 21, 2019