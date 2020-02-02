Los mejores memes del Super Bowl LIV
El Super Bowl LIV entre los Chiefs de Kansas City y los 49ers de Sán Francisco, sigue en curso (¡En vivo! Super Bowl LIV - 49ers vs Chiefs) y mientras se define a un ganador, checa las reacciones en redes sociales tras el Halftime Show a cargo de Shakira y Jennifer Lopez.
jlo y shakira a sus 40s 50s || yo a mis 20s pic.twitter.com/UXlVfZtoOi
— orita (@noestoyperdon) February 3, 2020
Llegó el pavo trhutruthruth
Llegó el pavo trhutruthruth by #Shakira #HalftimeShow jajaja pic.twitter.com/35n73DXvuR
— Sebastian (@Ingrossotl) February 3, 2020
El juego no importa, shakira si#SuperBowl #Shakira pic.twitter.com/LHgSOgh3oW
— Gerardo Aguayo (@el_canacamx) February 3, 2020
#HalftimeShow #SuperBowl mientras tanto Marc viendo lo dejo ir... pic.twitter.com/nZFHZD7In6
— Luis (@LuissR74) February 3, 2020
Cosas que no sabemos cómo llegaron ahí xd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ISC2jQ65tg
— Little Psycho (@LittlePsych0o) February 3, 2020
