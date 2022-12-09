Elden Ring, se corona como el juego del año en The Game Awards 2022

Conoce todo lo presentado en los Game Awards 2022 y a los ganadores de esta edición

Elden Ring, se corona como el juego del año en The Game Awards 2022
09/12/2022 14:01
La edición de 2022 de The Game Awards terminó con Elden Ring llevándose a casa los máximos honores y se ha convertido en el Juego del Año de The Game Awards 2022.  
 
Otro gran ganador es el galardonado God of War: Ragnarok, que logró hacerse con seis premios, incluyendo Mejor aventura de acción o Mejor narrativa.  
 
De igual forma, destacó Stray, el juego del gato que se ha llevado dos premios, tanto Mejor indie como Mejor debut indie. 
 
El GOTY regresó a From Software solo dos años después de que Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice triunfara por todo lo alto. Dirigido por Hidetaka Miyazaki, este título ha sido considerado como obra maestra por muchos críticos especializados. Además, ha resultado ser también un gran éxito comercial.  

Leer también: WhatsApp: 6 funciones que no conocías de la app
 

Los juegos premiados en The Game Awards 

Sin más preámbulo, te dejamos en Tech Bit la lista completa de nominados y ganadores (en negrita el ganador) de The Game Awards 2022: 
  

Juego del año 

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) 
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo) 
 

Mejor dirección 

 
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
Immortality (Half Mermaid) 
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
 

Mejor narrativa 

 
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) 
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
Immortality (Half Mermaid) 
 

Mejor dirección de arte 

 
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive) 
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
 

Mejor banda sonora 

 
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem 
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring 
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök 
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger 
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 
 

Mejor diseño de sonido 

 
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision) 
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE) 
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
 

Mejor interpretación 

 
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West 
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem 
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök 
Manon Gage, Immortality 
Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök 
 

Mejor juego por su impacto 

 
A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna) 
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) 
Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller) 
Endling — Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames) 
Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna) 
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji) 
 

Mejor juego en constante actualización 

 
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) 
Destiny 2 (Bungie) 
Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix) 
Fortnite (Epic Games) 
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse) 
 

Mejor juego indi 

 
Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital) 
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna) 
Sifu (Sloclap) 
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji) 
 

Mejor debut indie 

 
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive) 
Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury) 
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji) 
Vampire Survivors (poncle) 
 

Mejor soporte de la comunidad 

 
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) 
Destiny 2 (Bungie) 
Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix) 
Fortnite (Epic Games) 
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) 
 

Mejor juego de móviles 

 
Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA) 
Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase) 
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse) 
Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) 
Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite) 
 

Mejor juego de realidad virtual/aumentada 

 
After the Fall (Vertigo Games) 
Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth) 
Bonelab (Stress Level Zero) 
Moss: Book 2 (Polyarc) 
Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot) 
 

Mejor juego de acción 

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo) 
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision) 
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna) 
Sifu (Sloclap) 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu) 
 

Mejor juego de acción y aventura 

 
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji) 
 

Mejor RPG 

 
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo) 
Pokémon Legends Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI) 
Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix) 
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo) 
 

Mejor juego de lucha 

 
DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON) 
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco) 
The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion) 
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) 
Sifu (Sloclap) 
 

Mejor juego familiar 

 
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) 
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games) 
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) 
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) 
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) 
 

Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia 

 
Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom) 
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) 
Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly/Sega) 
Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega) 
Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive) 
 

Mejor juego de deportes o carreras 

 
F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports) 
FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports) 
NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports) 
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) 
OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division) 
 

Mejor juego multijugador 

 
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision) 
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) 
Overwatch 2 (Blizzard) 
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu) 
 

Juego más esperado de 2023 

 
Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix) 
Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games) 
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) 
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda) 
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) 
 

Creador de contenido del año 

 
Karl Jacobs 
Ludwig 
Nibellion 
Nobru 
QTCinderella 
 

Mejor adaptación 

 
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) 
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix) 
The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix) 
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures) 
Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures) 
 

Premio por la innovación en accesibilidad 

 
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) 
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital) 
The Last Of Us Part 1 (Naughty Dog/SIE) 
The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K) 
 

Mejor juego de esports 

 
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve) 
DOTA 2 (Valve) 
League of Legends (Riot Games) 
Rocket League (Psyonix) 
Valorant (Riot Games) 

Leer también: Las 4 influencers gamers mexicanas con más seguidores
 
X