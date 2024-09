On Sept. 9, #Aerovias DAP Dash 8-400 (CC-DHT) flight #V5420 from Punta Arenas,#Chile, suffered a tailstrike while landing at Puerto Williams Airport, Chile. There were no injuries, however, the aircraft sustained damage.



