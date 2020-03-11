You are here

Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
11/03/2020
16:30
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
EL UNIVERSAL's 104 Women Leaders Forum

EL UNIVERSAL’s 104 Women Leaders Forum brought together outstanding women from various fields

In recent days, Mexico has witnessed protests by women calling for equality, justice, and security as gender violence has surged throughout the country. On March 8, thousands of Mexican women marched to commemorate International Women’s Day and ask the government and the rest of the population to stop femicides, sex crimes, and sexist ideology against them. On March 9, Mexican women went on a national strike to demand justice, equality, and the eradication of gender violence while giving visibility to the role of women and making a radical statement against femicide, misogyny, and inequality.

It was precisely in this framework that EL UNIVERSAL gathered 104 outstanding women leaders to recognize the social impact of their work in politics, social sciences, communication, and literature, among many other fields, as well as to highlight the relevance of women in all spheres, their contributions, and achievements.
 

Women leaders take a stand against gender-based violence in Mexico

