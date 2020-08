Revelan primera imagen de Dwayne Johnson con el traje de Black Adam

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. BLACK ADAM arrives TOMORROW at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros & DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC UNIVERSE while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all. #BLACKADAM

