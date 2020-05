Iron Maiden no ofrecerá conciertos hasta junio de 2021

The band are all fine and send you guys their best wishes, they are very much looking forward to getting back on stage next year and seeing you all so, please, continue to take care of yourselves and stay SMART. Rod The 2021 schedule is: JUNE 2021 Fri 11 - POL, Warsaw PGE Narodowy Sun 13 - GER, Bremen Bürgerweide Tue 15 - CZE, Prague Sinobo Stadium Wed 16 - AUT, Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open Air Sat 19 - SPA, Barcelona Olympic Stadium Mon 21 - POR, Lisbon Estadio Nacional Thu 24 - ITA, Bologna Sonic Park Sat 26 - GER, Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena Sun 27 - BEL, Antwerps Sportpaleis Wed 30 - GER, Berlin Waldbühne JULY 2021 Sat 3 - SWE, Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium Thu 8 - GER, Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium Sat 10 - HOL, Arnhem GelreDome Sun 11 - FRA, Paris La Defense Arena, Paris #IronMaiden #LegacyOfTheBeastTour2021 Post 2 of 2

