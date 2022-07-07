Muere el actor James Caan, interpretó a Sonny en "The Godfather"

El actor James Caan, que pasó a la historia del cine al interpretar a Sonny en la saga "The Godfather", falleció en la noche del miércoles a los 82 años, informó este jueves su familia a través de su perfil de Twitter.
"La familia aprecia el amor y las condolencias y pide que se continúe respetando su privacidad en este difícil momento", añadió el comunicado.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
Por su papel en la primera entrega de "The Godfather", Caan recibió una nominación al Oscar a mejor actor de reparto.
Entre su filmografía destacan otros títulos como "The Rain People" (también bajo la dirección de Francis Ford Coppola) "Brian's Song", "Rollerball" y "A Bridge Too Far".
