Muere el actor James Caan, interpretó a Sonny en "The Godfather"

Por su papel en la primera entrega de "The Godfather", Caan recibió una nominación al Oscar a mejor actor de reparto

James Caan
Archivo.
Espectáculos 07/07/2022 12:44 EFE Actualizada 12:47
El actor James Caan, que pasó a la historia del cine al interpretar a Sonny en la saga "The Godfather", falleció en la noche del miércoles a los 82 años, informó este jueves su familia a través de su perfil de Twitter. 

"La familia aprecia el amor y las condolencias y pide que se continúe respetando su privacidad en este difícil momento", añadió el comunicado. 

Por su papel en la primera entrega de "The Godfather", Caan recibió una nominación al Oscar a mejor actor de reparto.

Entre su filmografía destacan otros títulos como "The Rain People" (también bajo la dirección de Francis Ford Coppola) "Brian's Song", "Rollerball" y "A Bridge Too Far". 

Lee también: Andrés García lucha contra la cirrosis: revela que le ha afectado la memoria y la audición

rad

