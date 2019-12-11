Leer en español

Trump gave López Obrador three Christmas gifts

They say that in politics, there are no coincidences. A few days ago, U.S. Attorney General William Barr met with President López Obrador; after that talk, López Obrador received three Christmas gifts. The first was when Donald Trump decided not to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations and with that, halting the possibility of U.S. military or police operations in Mexico. The second was the end of the USMCA negotiations and the commitment to ratify it. The third was the arrest of former Security Minister Genaro García Luna, who is accused of collaborating with the Sinaloa Cartel and of receiving millions in bribes from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Moreover, García Luna's arrest can be used by the President, in order to question the model used the fight crime during the Felipe Calderón administration, who is also one of his biggest critics. If this wasn't enough, there is also a sign because García Luna was arrested after being mentioned in El Chapo's trial; others named during the trial included former President Enrique Peña Nieto, who has been maintaining a low profile.

A presidential portrait

Morena, PT, PES, and PV lawmakers are very happy with their Christmas presents: a portrait of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. We've been told that on Tuesday, lawmakers received several portraits featuring a photo from the President during the presidential inauguration in December 2018. Now, the lawmakers' officers will be adorned with the President's portrait.

The PAN tries to save face

We've been told that in the Senate, the PAN tried to dismiss the arrest and accusations against Genaro García Luna, the Security Minister during the Felipe Calderón administration, by comparing it to the theft of a book by ambassador Ricardo Valero in Argentina. The PAN's leader, Mauricio Kuri also said that all crimes should be punished equally. We've been told that although he might have a point, there is a difference between stealing a book, embarrassing a country, and discredit the federal government and receiving millions from “El Chapo” Guzmán to allow him to traffic drugs into the U.S. Both are crimes but it's obvious that García Luna's is more serious.

López Obrador plays tour guide

We've been told that now that the USMCA amendments were signed, President López Obrador hosted a dinner for the U.S., Canadian, and Mexican officials and then showed them the National Palace. The President was a tourist guide to Chrystia Freeland, Robert Lighthizer, Jared Kushner, Alfonso Romo, Marcelo Ebrard, Jesús Seade, and Luisa María Alcalde.

