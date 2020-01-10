Torreón shooting: Boy opens fire in Colegio Cervantes private school

Leer en español

An 11-year-old boy entered a private school in the northern Mexican city of Torreón, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least four classmates before killing himself, local officials said on Friday. Students report they heard five to six gun detonations. The school was immediately evacuated.

Jorge Zermeño Infante, mayor of Torreón, Public Security Chief Francisco Primo García Cervantes, and Lieutenant Adelaido Flores arrived at the school inmediately after the shooting.

Jorge Zermeño, told local television the boy had two guns when he began shooting in the private school known as the Colegio Cervantes on Friday morning. At least four students and another teacher were injured, Zermeno said.

Maurilio Ochoa, delegate of the Coahuila Prosecutor's Office in La Laguna said that two students are in critical condition.

Television images showed dozens of police and soldiers surrounding the school.

Though homicides have reached record levels in Mexico during the past two years, such school shootings are unusual.

In 2017, a student killed four people and himself at a private school in northern Mexico.

Some local media said one of the wounded children had died of her injuries, but Zermeño did not confirm that.

