Top criminologist dishes on interviews with 'El Chapo'

According to criminologist Mónica Ramírez Cano, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo,” is an old-school drug lord. He is cordial, kind, and respectful.



A few days ago, Ramírez Cano took to Twitter to share a short video that shows her interviewing the infamous drug lord.



According to the expert, the Mexican drug lord confessed he is addicted to women.



Mónica Ramírez Cano has profiled several drug lords over the last 20 years. She interviewed drug lords at the request of Renato Sales, the former head of the National Security Commission.



The expert said she got to meet the two sides of “El Chapo.” She explained that the process to profile a person like him takes between 12 and 15 interviews that last up to six hours each.

She added that “El Chapo” Guzmán was tired by the time she interviewed him, and that “he told me he wanted to retire to enjoy time with his daughters. His children are the most important thing to him. His mother and his grandmother too. He said he was tired of running.”



The criminologist also defines the infamous drug lord as a determined person with an important strategic ability and claims that if he hadn’t been involved in drug trafficking, he would have been the CEO of a large company. She adds that “he sees himself as a businessman.”

“El Chapo” was sentenced to life imprisonment in the U.S. He was accused of trafficking tons of cocaine and other drugs to the foreign country.

An old-school drug lord

According to Ramírez Cano, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is “an old-school drug lord. He believes in his word, in agreements, in negotiations based in honor. He says ‘my word is all I have.’” The criminologist said that in contrast with other drug lords that substituted their word with violence, “El Chapo” is still part of the lineage where their word is everything.



The expert also described him as a quiet person and as a cordial man. According to the criminologist, he behaves like a “gentleman,” not only with women but with authorities too.



She mentioned “El Chapo behaved liked ‘yes sir, no sir.’ He is very ‘adaptable’ regarding instructions. He stood up when I arrived.”



Ramírez Cano also revealed the drug lord has “a standard intelligence. He developed certain abilities that allowed him to become who he is.” However, he is not a violent person, especially when compared to other criminals such as Miguel Ángel Treviño, also known as "Z-40."

In the 2016 profile, the criminologist says Guzmán Loera behaved peacefully, controlled, and quiet. Yet he “has everything on his head, he is a visionary. He always plans things and anticipates [the situation] with different scenarios (…).”

For a society that has been wounded by narco-violence, it is almost impossible to accept that for someone like Joaquín Guzmán there are worse crimes than drug trafficking. When questioned about the worst crimes, “El Chapo” said kidnapping is the worst crime because it “kills entire families.” In contrast, “no one is forced to take drugs.”

During the interviews, which lasted a year, “El Chapo” Guzmán told the criminologist that he sent food, clothes, and shoes to children in Central and South America. According to the expert, he didn’t harm children, “he didn’t allow it or authorize it.”



Ramírez Cano revealed she is “writing a book for people who want to get into criminal profiling. I work with a method I structured, unique, and special for Mexican criminals. It was an adaptation of several tools that we have used in other parts of the world. It’s called MIA: Inductive Method of Applied Investigation.”

She added her book will deal with her experience interviewing sexual predators, psychopaths, drug lords, cannibals, and kidnappers.



The expert has profiled criminals such as Raúl Osiel Marroquín, aka “El Sádico;” Dámaso López Nuñez, aka "El Licenciado;" “La China;” Anastacia Levchenko, a Russian woman who killed and dismembered her motehr and sister in Tijuana, and Miguel Ángel Treviño, aka "El Z-40".

According to the criminologist, Miguel Ángel Treviño was the most difficult profile. She said Miguel Ángel Treviño was disorganized, “violent, ambitious. It was complicated because of his mental structure.”



