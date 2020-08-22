South Korea donates COVID-19 testing equipment to virus-hit Mexico

Leer en español

South Korea’s government donated six acid nucleic extraction systems for conducting PCR tests to detect COVID-19.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry deputy secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Martha Delgada was in charge of the official reception of the donation, which took place at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE).

The equipment will be used at the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Hoy en la @SRE_mx recibimos la donación de 6 equipos de extracción de ácido nucleico para la realización de pruebas PCR de detección del #Covid_19, por parte del Gobierno de la República de Corea a través de su embajada en México. Estos equipos serán para el @ISSSTE_mx. pic.twitter.com/CHyXuBdQEY — Martha Delgado (@marthadelgado) August 21, 2020

The event was also attended by South Korea’s ambassador in Mexico Suh Jeong-in, the ISSSTE’s general director Luis Antonio Ramírez, the executive director of the Mexican Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AMEXCID) Laura Elena Carrillo, the general director of Liaison with the Organizations of the Civil Society Javier Jileta, and the general director of AMEXCID’s Technical and Scientific Cooperation Gustavo Cabrera.

During the ceremony, Mexican and South Korean authorities highlighted the relevance of international cooperation for development in light of the pandemic and of the strengthening of bilateral ties between the Latin American and the Asian country.