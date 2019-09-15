The so-called Master Fraud benefited 172 companies

Leer en español

The federal government is investigating the triangulation of resources in federal agencies during the Peña Nieto administration when at least MXN $27,000 million were diverted.

According to information obtained by EL UNIVERSAL, federal authorities have identified at least 100 of the 172 companies that participated in the Estafa Maestra, the master fraud, by irregularly diverting over MXN $27,000 million.

Therefore, these companies are being investigated for corruption, fraud, operating shell companies, and money laundering, among other crimes. Some of the agencies involved in the alleged fraud are Sedesol and Sedatu, then led by Rosario Robles; and Pemex, then led by Emilio Lozoya.

Moreover, these 172 national and international companies earned over MXN $2,000 million for their participation is the triangulation of government resources through the so-called master fraud.



The companies involved in the fraud

Grupo Evya is allegedly involved in the notorious case. It obtained 27 contracts from Pemex for around MXN $11,000 million. The company is being investigated for appropriating at least MXN $35 million from government resources diverted through the fraud. It registered unusual financial moves and international money transfers.

On the other hand, one of the companies that transferred the most resources was Comercializadora Gear. In total, it carried out irregular operations for over MXN $13,000 million and transferred MXN $302 million abroad.

Enterprise Management Service was one of the companies that benefited from the fraud the most and is the suspect of financial simulation. This company obtained over MXN $411 million.

Furthermore, Estudios y Servicios Ecológicos y Ambientales de Tabasco is being investigated for corruption and organized crime since it allegedly obtained MXN $290 million.

Another company allegedly involved in the fraud is Grupo Industrial Maya, which signed several contracts with Pemex and obtained over MXN $106 million. This company is accused of financial simulation and transferred over MXN $2 million abroad.

Moreover, the company that transferred the most resources abroad was Bureau Veritas México, which transferred over MXN $960 million abroad. This company is linked to money laundering operations.

So far, the only former official arrested for this massive fraud is Rosario Robles and although some of her former collaborators are being investigated, they have not been arrested. Also, some of them have testified against her.

EL UNIVERSAL has learned that current and former Pemex officials are being investigated for their participation in the fraud.



