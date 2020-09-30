Sheinbaum defeats López-Gatell

Sheinbaum defeats López-Gatell
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum implemented a different strategy to handle the pandemic
Six months after the COVID-19 pandemic struck Mexico and killed over 76,000 Mexicans, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said authorities would modify the strategy implemented to handle the pandemic. The President said that although contagions and deaths are decreasing, his administration will intensify its efforts to visit every home in a bid to register people who might have contracted the virus and convince them to go to a hospital. The change in the strategy aims to follow the program implemented by Mexico City, led by Claudia Sheinbaum and servery families regarding COVID-19 symptoms and immediately send them to a hospital to prevent contagions. Perhaps López Obrador is now listening to other opinions, and not only to Dr. López-Gatell

FRENAAA is looking for 100,000 protesters

It seems like the National Anti-AMLO Front (FRENAAA) took the President’s words too seriously, and now it is looking for 100,000 protesters. During a news conference, the Mexican President said that if 100,000 demonstrators gather to protests against him, he would resign and retire to his ranch in Palenque, Chiapas. A few hours later, FRENAAA called on people to join a protest on October 3 and said it would gather 100,000. Who is going to count them? 

Contenders ar the INAI

Sources inside the INAI said the Political Coordination Board at the Senate has finally released the list of contenders who hope to win a seat at the transparency mechanism. The list mentions 38 people, 11 women, and 27 men. Nevertheless, sources said there are 37 contenders for one spot since the other has been virtually granted to Tania de la Paz Pérez Farca, the former Public Administration Minister, and who is close to Irma Eréndira Sandoval.

An omelet for Fernández Noroña

PT lawmaker Gerardo Fernández Noroña said he could go back to Hidalgo, where people threw eggs at him during his last two visits. However, Noroña doesn’t seem to care and says he will visit Hidalgo against next week. 

