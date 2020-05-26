Several soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club test positive for COVID-19

Leer en español

On May 20, Liga Mx confirmed the first eight COVID-19 cases at Mexico’s Santos Laguna soccer club.

After performing COVID-19 tests on the soccer players, eight of them were diagnosed with the new coronavirus although they are asymptomatic.

Recommended: COVID-19: Mexicans will return to work and school between May 17 and June 1

After two months of a total pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Liga MX teams started attending their training facilities. Guadalajara club was another team that performed tests on its players.

“The players will be constantly monitored following the protocols established by Mexico’s Health Ministry,” Liga MX said in a statement.

Recommended: NFL cancels Mexico City game due to COVID-19

These contagions took place during the time of uncertainty regarding the 2020 tournament since the owners of the teams that compete at LigaMX will hold a meeting to determine whether the competition will continue.

So far, these eight soccer players, whose names have not been released, are the only ones in Liga MX to test positive for COVID-19. Enrique Bonilla, president of the organization, and Alberto Marrero, president of Atlético de San Luis club, have been previously diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

As of May 26, Mexican authorities reported 71,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,633 deaths.

Shortly after Jonathan Orozco’s announcement, Liga Mx announced four more COVID-19 cases were detected in Club Santos.

In the same statement, it was informed that the Atlas soccer team, also administered by Grupo Orlegi, had zero positive cases.

Comunicado de la LIGA MX y los Clubes Santos y Atlas: https://t.co/K1098x3dvG pic.twitter.com/j9QarLtKoV — #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Mexico City’s government announced that, in order to return to the new normal, stadiums will be able to hold matches, without an audience, starting on June 15.

However, this does not mean the soccer tournament will restart on that date. The situation at Santos Laguna stresses the lack of coordination between states during the pandemic.

Moreover, the clubs have not shown solidarity in the simultaneous return to training; some of them have already restarted their operations.

On May 22, Liga Mx announced the cancelation of the Clausura 2020 tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

#ComunicadoOficial Resolución de la Asamblea Extraordinaria de la LIGA MX: Se determinó concluir anticipadamente el Torneo Clausura 2020. https://t.co/CZRBXeye4h pic.twitter.com/3vnU9nFd6u — #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 22, 2020

On May 23, Club Santos Laguna reported three more COVID-19 cases among its players for a total of 15.

“El @clubsantos ha aceptado, junto con el Gobierno del Estado, activar todos los protocolos necesarios para la tranquilidad de la gente que labora en el estadio y a quienes tienen acceso al mismo”. - @mrikelme, Gobernador del Estado de Coahuila. #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/ZihD4TPYv2 — Club Santos (desde ) (@ClubSantos) May 23, 2020

The Coahuila government issued a statement asserting its Health Ministry will work closely with the soccer club to assess the health conditions of the players and perform tests on their relatives to detect more possible conditions.

“De la mano de nuestras autoridades, que han mostrado total apoyo en estos momentos complicados, tenemos que diseñar un plan en conjunto para reactivar la actividad como espectáculo, pero siempre privilegiando la salud”. - @dantelizalde, Presidente Ejecutivo @ClubSantos. pic.twitter.com/k5SIoUxsui — Club Santos (desde ) (@ClubSantos) May 23, 2020

So far, 39 staff members have undergone the tests.

“De momento debemos olvidarnos del estadio lleno, pero debemos cuantificar cómo podemos ingresar gente al estadio más adelante sin problemas”. - @mrikelme, Gobernador del Estado de Coahuila. #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/9mXvdVBdQ8 — Club Santos (desde ) (@ClubSantos) May 23, 2020

The government mentioned it will sanitize the Santos' Corona Stadium as a preventive measure

El @GobDeCoahuila y el @ClubSantos se unen para trabajar en #colaboración para un retorno deportivo sano. El gobernador @mrikelme y @dantelizalde, presidente de #ClubSantos, anunciaron que a través de la @SS_Coahuila se van rechecar los 15 casos positivos de #COVID_19 del equipo pic.twitter.com/U3I2g8WfiO — Gobierno de Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila) May 23, 2020

Recommended: Mexico City will start to gradually reopen on June 1

mp

