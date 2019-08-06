06 | AGO | 2019

Senior basketball players triumph in Finland
Senior basketball players triumph in Finland
The women are from the state of Chihuahua

Senior basketball players triumph in Finland

06/08/2019
15:07
The Mexican team is formed by 10 players from the state of Chihuahua

A group of senior women represented Mexico at the FIMBA World Maxi Basketball Championships 2019, which took place in Espoo, Finland.

The Mexican team over 65 won the FIMBA Maxibasketball Championship.

The Mexican team is formed by 10 players from the state of Chihuahua.

Congratulations to these strong and talented women!

 

