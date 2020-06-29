Leer en español

Rosario Piedra’s salary dates back to the neoliberal period

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador often criticizes autonomous institutions after linking them to neoliberalism, accuses them of being useless and being expensive, and even said that salaries are too high at those institutes. After López Obrador took office, officials at the Banxico, INE, IFT, Cofece, and CNDH asked the Supreme Court to rule that they can earn more than the President and the court ruled in their favor. Meanwhile, the INAI agree to lower its salaries and not to take legal action. In contrast, the National Human Rights Commission president, Rosario Piedra, who was chosen by the current administration, earns the same as the previous director.

Alfaro supports the LGBTQIA+ community

Yesterday, Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro sent an interesting message. Through his Twitter account, he showed his support to the LGBTQIA+ community. The messages and images shared by Alfaro show that the governor is more liberal that everyone thought, including those who call themselves anti-conservatives but who failed to show support for the community.

Graciela Márquez will teach you about the USMCA

For some time, Economy Minister Graciela Márquez Colín has run out of news to announce in her news conferences; therefore, the minister is now teaching a class on the USMCA. She decided the program into 34 chapters and will cover one in each conference. She’s in chapter 6 already, so you might want to hurry if you want to catch up. So who knows, her classes might be more successful than her news conferences.

Will Alcalde expose companies that refused to close?

Do you remember the federal government would reveal which companies are or aren’t fulfilling health measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic? What seemed like a good strategy proposed by President López Obrador to Labor Minister Luisa María Alcalde to expose the companies that refused to close because they aren’t essential businesses is now forgotten. No companies were mentioned and all of a sudden the matter was forgotten. Did they comply? Will Alcalde return to make sure companies follow the rules established during the new-normal?

