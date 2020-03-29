Leer en español

The President will deliver his state of the union address

We’ve been told that even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on people and workers to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the President will carry on working as normal, despite the physical distancing measures promoted by the government. Sources close to the President say in the face of the contingency, the President will now present a state of the union on April 5 at the Zócalo square. This year, the event will take place inside the National Palace and only 30 journalists will be present. Some say his speech will be similar to his daily news conferences.

Recommended: COVID-19: The President's cabinet could be at risk

Rosario Robles' case is affected by COVID-19

We’ve been told that the contingency sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak somehow “saved” Rosario Robles, a former Minister appointed by former President Enrique Peña Nieto. We’ve been told that on March 19, lawmakers approved a political trial against Robles, who is currently in prison. The document was later sent to the Senate, where senators will have to decide if the trial will proceed or not and if Rosario Robles is blacklisted from working from the government for 20 years. Nevertheless, senators are also in quarantine and it’s unknown when will they vote the political trial.

Recommended: More bad news for Rosario Robles​​​​​​​

From convention centers to hospitals?

Now that it is expected that public hospitals will be full of COVID-19 patients, the Federation of Unions of Workers at the Service of the Government (FSTSE) offered the government to use convention centers as hospitals. The head of the federation, Joel Ayala, says coronavirus patients should be treated apart because one of Italy’s mistakes was to take those infected with the virus to public hospitals. We’ll see if the government accepts the proposal, as there has been no official announcement.

​​​​​​​Recommended: COVID-19: Mexico must prevent the collapse of its health system​​​​​​​

Migrant children learn about COVID-19

Authorities have been distributing information aimed at minors, where it says they must protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in migrant shelters. There is a large number of families in over 95 shelters, where they are waiting to be granted asylum. The ACNUR, UNICEF, and the International Organization for Migrations are behind the campaign.

​​​​​​​Recommended: The President will keep on traveling throughout the country

gm