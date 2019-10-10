10 | OCT | 2019

President of the Supreme Court says he was pressured by former Mexican President
Felipe Calderón was Mexico's President from 2006 to 2012 - Photo: Miguel Espinosa/EL UNIVERSAL

President of the Supreme Court says he was pressured by former Mexican President

Calderón Hinojosa said that the discussion should surround Eduardo Medina Mora's resignation

The President of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar, revealed that former President Felipe Calderón pressured him to solve certain cases,

Zaldívar didn't provide further details but said that he was not only “witness” but that he was also pressured by Calderón.

The revelation was made during a TV show where the judge was asked if President López Obrador has pressured him. Zaldívar said the current Mexican President hasn't pressured him but that “this could not be said about another President who did threaten, that pressured and I was not only a witness because I was the object of that.”

When Zaldívar was asked which President he was referring to, he revealed it was Felipe Calderón.

Hours later, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa denied the claims made by minister Arturo Zaldívar.

During an interview, Felipe Calderón said that if Zaldívar was being pressured, he should have filed a report back then and not denounce it almost a decade later. The former President said that he thinks minister Arturo Zaldívar is defending López Obrador.

Calderón Hinojosa said that the discussion should surround Eduardo Medina Mora's resignation and why did the Senate approved it without further discussion.

Felipe Calderón also said that as Mexico's President, he had contact with Arturo Zaldívar, for example, when he presented a document about the events of the ABC daycare.

Today, the President of the Supreme Court has been retweeting articles about the alleged pressure Felipe Calderón put on him and other judges.

 

