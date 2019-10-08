Leer en español

The President has to slow down

We've been told that President López Obrador made a real effort to be at his daily news conference on Monday since he got sick after touring Puebla and Oaxaca last weekend, as a result of the different weathers. We've been told that this might push him to follow the advice of those close to him, who have asked him to slow down and tour fewer places during the weekends since all the trips and work are affecting his health. Let's not forget that the President suffered a heart attack in 2013.

Will the President scold Bonilla?

Talking about presidential tours, this weekend, President López Obrador will visit northern Mexico once again, including Sinaloa and Baja California. We've been told that on Saturday, the President will visit San Quintín, where he might meet with governor-elect Jaime Bonilla. Will this meeting deal with the fact that he is trying to extend his governorship? We've been told that many people, especially inside Morena, expect the President to tell Bonilla to follow the decision made by the Electoral Tribunal so that he's in power for two years only.

Will Loretta Ortiz lead the CNDH?

We've been told that a few days ago, Loretta Ortiz Ahlf was seen in the senate, visiting a few legislators as the new head of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) will be appointed soon. In recent days, it's been rumored that the CNDH could be led by a woman and after Minister Eduardo Medina Mora resigned, Loretta Ortiz could be one of the contenders to fill in the position at the CNDH and maybe this time, the Senate would approve her appointment. Maybe this is her chance.

Morena vs. fake invoices

The lower chamber is working hard to approve the reforms against fake invoices and shell companies since the bill will be passed on Thursday. Although the industry has voiced its concern and might call for an open parliament today and tomorrow, everything is ready to pass the laws on October 15. According to Mario Delgado, Morena, they have to approve the bill quickly because based on the fight against tax evasion, the 2020 budget depends on it and on the 17, the General Budgetary Law for Incomes for the 2020 Fiscal Year will be voted.



gm

