People ignore Dr. Hugo López Gatell

Every day, Dr. Hugo López Gatell issues a series of recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but it seems like the government doesn’t listen to him and some ignore him. Despite the recommendations, the ruling party Morena carried out a meeting. According to the party members, this meeting was essential and followed the instructions given by the electoral tribunal after the party’s internal election was annulled. So in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ruling party is organizing massive events and President López Obrador is kissing and hugging people.

Elba Esther loves barbacoa

Elba Esther Gordillo was released from jail less than two years ago after spending 5 in prison. She was released after a judge said there was not enough evidence to prove the money laundering and organized crime charges made during the Peña Nieto administration. For 5 years, the former union leader was imprisoned and faced serious health issues but now it seems like those days are over because Elba Esther now leads a normal life and was pictured having breakfast in a modest barbacoa stand in Mexico City on Sunday.

The rebellious PAN senator

There is a rebel senator in the PAN: Antonio Martín del Campo. In recent days, he has distanced himself from the PAN to tell his social media followers to fight fake news and support the federal and state governments in regard to the measures implemented to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. We’ve been told that the announcement doesn’t mean Antonio Martín is siding with Morena but rather to call all government levels to put up a united front, something the PAN hasn’t done. The thing is the senator stopped attacking the government to send an important message in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lack of transparency at the INE

The INE has increased the number of candidates to contend for a position at the National Electoral Institute. On Thursday, it was revealed that 154 were outstanding candidates and on Saturday, 10 more contenders were included. The 82 women and 82 men include magistrate María del Carmen Carreón. However, more transparency is needed in the process.

