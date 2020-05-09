On pause: Striking photos capture Mexico City under lockdown

09 | MAY | 2020

09/05/2020
08:58
Mexico City has been hit by COVID-19 - Photo: Jorge Serratos/EL UNIVERSAL

09/05/2020
08:58
Mexzico City
Jorge Serratos
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted life in Mexico City

It is 18:00 in downtown Mexico City and the streets begin to get empty. Clean-up workers and police officers are the main characters.
 

Due to the health emergency, patrols drive through avenues urging people to stay home through speakers. Most people disappear from downtown Mexico City in the evening.
 

Businesses remain closed except for those that sell food.
 

The lack of audience affects street musicians such as Francisco Martínez.
 

On the other hand, Mrs. Lucía, from Aguascalientes, thinks the capital is nice like this for she can actually appreciate the architecture.
 

At 19:00, some homeless people get ready to sleep on the 16 de Septiembre street. Staying home has a completely different meaning for them.
 

