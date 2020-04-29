The Netherlands gifts tulips to Mexican healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

Leer en español

In the framework of King’s Day in the Netherlands, its embassy in Mexico thanked healthcare workers of the Mexican Institute for Social Security (IMSS) facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a statement, the IMSS added that Netherlands’ embassy in Mexico gave 430 tulip bouquets to nurses, doctors, nurse assistants, and other healthcare workers of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at the La Raza Medical Center.

The event was attended by Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, head of nurses at the IMSS, doctor Gustavo Sánchez Huerta, director of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at the La Raza Medical Center, and Erik Plaisier, Agricultural Advisor for Mexico and Cuba from the Netherlands embassy.

Through a video, Fabiana Maribel Zepeda thanked the gesture, which represents love and solidarity and that inspires Mexico’s brave healthcare workers.

For his part, doctor Gustavo Sánchez Huerta asserted that the IMSS is highly committed to its duty with the Mexican population whom he urged to continue following preventive measures such as cleaning their hands and practicing physical distancing so as to mitigate the pandemic.

mp