Negligence and omissions at the Chapultepec Fair

Managers at the Chapultepec Fair, as well as its legal representative, were responsible for omissions and blocked the local Attorney General's Office from intervening when there was an incident on December 2018, when a worker died to save a 17-year-old girl.

The lawyer representing the victim's family, Jairo Emmanuel Ocampo, told EL UNIVERSAL that the death of Jesús Ruiz, who operated the ride La Batidora, took place on December 29, 2018, but it was until last March 2019 when authorities officially opened an investigation.

After discovering the irregularities, Ocampo filed a lawsuit against the managers, legal representative, medical examiner from the amusement park on February 25. The victim's family also sued a prosecutor for not having launched an investigation the same day the incident took place.

The PGJ launched an investigation until March 2019 because “it wasn't aware of the case” and is investigating the public servant.

Moreover, the lawyer explained that the incident is still unclear for the victim's family.

According to the file, one of the cars hit Jesús and pushed against another structure. Later, he was taken to hospital, where he died. In order to not interrupt the activities at the part, they took Jesús out of the park through the back door. At the hospital, a medical examiner who didn't belong to the PGJ was the one who confirmed the death and asked a prosecutor to issue a document so that authorities didn't perform an autopsy on the body.

