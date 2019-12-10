NBA opens its first store in Mexico

We have great news for basketball fans in Mexico! The NBA has just announced the opening of its first official store in Mexico.

The new Mexico City NBA Store will provide a wide selection of merchandise to Mexican fans, including apparel, jerseys, footwear, headwear, novelties and exclusive NBA gear from brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell and Ness, Spalding, Timberland, Herschel, and Stance.

La #NBAStore tiene las puertas abiertas para recibirte y por supuesto que las promociones no podían faltar. pic.twitter.com/X9kuIQegib — NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) December 10, 2019

According to a statement released by the NBA, the NBA store in Mexico will offer “signature features like a digital video wall displaying live NBA games, scores, highlights, and social media content, as well as interactive elements such as NBA player measure-ups and legend footprints.”

Moreover, fans will be able to personalize their hats using the store’s customization service, buy tickets to games, sign up for NBA League Pass and attend special events, including NBA and WNBA player and legend autograph signings and appearances.

According to Raúl Zarraga, the NBA Mexico Vice President and Managing Director, said “the first NBA Store in Mexico City continues our long-standing commitment to growing the game of basketball and serving our passionate fans in Mexico,” and added that “fans in Mexico now have a unique interactive retail space that will feature the latest NBA gear, appearances by NBA talent, and special events – all bringing them closer to the game.”

¡¡¡Tenemos NBA Store en México!!!

Hoy tendremos Meet & Greet con Shawn Marion (@matrix31) ¡No te lo pierdas!

Los esperamos en Aristóteles 123, esquina Masaryk, Polanco, CDMX. pic.twitter.com/fMiwGVddfU — NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) December 10, 2019

The store is located on Aristoteles 123, in the Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City. It will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The opening of a store in Mexico City takes place days before the NBA Mexico City Games 2019, a series of basketball games that will feature four NBA teams playing two regular-season games at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City.

The Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons will play on December 12 and the San Antonio Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns on December 14.

This is the fourth consecutive season the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

