Leer en español

Minister Torruco announces long weekends are here to stay

Yesterday, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco accomplished something no one inside the cabinet could. Torruco announced that long weekends are here to stay, despite President López Obrador previously saying they would no longer exist, in a bid to promote the touristic sector amid the crisis. Long weekends weres supposed to disappear during this government in order to remember the historical value of each date. López Obrador said he wasn’t fond of long weekends and that they were adopted during the neo-liberal period. Now, it seems like the President gave in and allowed Torruco to make the announcement. During a news conference, Torruco said: “Let’s travel all over Mexico, buy crafts (…) The private sector has been, is, and will be an essential part of the economy.”It seems like Minister Torruco showed some empathy for the private sector during a time when these gestures are not appreciated by the government or is he acting as an ambassador for the President to extend an olive branch to business leaders?

Recommended: Mexico wants to attract Chinese tourists



President López Obrador might work from home

We’ve been told that President López Obrador is willing not to travel south to inaugurate the start of the construction of the Mayan Train if the works start now; the President is even willing to virtually inaugurate the project. Yesterday, the Mexican President said that if the Health Ministry didn’t allow him to travel south, he wouldn’t insist but in case he was allowed, he would travel by car. No matter what happens, in two weeks the President will announce the start of the project.

Recommended: Everything you need to know about the Mayan Train project



If life gives you a pandemic, start a political campaign

Now that the world is reinventing itself, senator Félix Salgado Macedonio has requested a leave of absence to pursue his dream to become Guerrero’s Governor in 2021. In June and July, Macedonio will travel to Guerrero as a health envoy from the federal government and then return to the Senate. Helping vulnerable groups and people infected with COVID-19 is really kind but it also helps to promote himself as a politician. However, Macedonia will have to wait for the permanent commission to carry out a session so that his petition is approved. If life gives you a pandemic, start a political campaign.

Recommended: COVID-19 sparks panic among politicians



Ana Gabriela Guevara runs away from transparency

Ana Gabriela Guevara, the head of the Conade, will have to meet with Sports Commission in the lower chamber. We’ve been told that the lawmakers will call Guevara to discuss the use of the 2019 budget after the Public Administration Ministry made some observations. Ana Guevara must explain how will she use the budget allocated to the Olympics and Para-Olympic Games, which were delayed due to the pandemic. However, lawmaker Ernesto Vargas Contreras said that they have asked her to discuss the issue several times but she hasn’t responded to the request.

Recommended: Ana Guevara was granted a tax pardon by the Peña Nieto administration

gm