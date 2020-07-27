Leer en español

Minister Jorge Arganis ignored the rules

Yesterday, a passenger didn’t fulfill the rules implemented by the Communications and Transportation Ministry and the Health Ministry when boarding an airplane amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem is that the passenger was the Communications and Transportation Minister, Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal. Sources said that security staff at the Puerto Escondido airport told the new SCT Minister to stay in the boarding lounge because he didn’t fulfill the Identification of Risk Factors survey, something travelers must complete amid the pandemic. After he fulfilled the survey, Arganis Díaz got in the queue and traveled back to Mexico City along with Deputy Minister Cedric Iván Escalante. They traveled to Oaxaca to accompany President López Obrador during his official visit.

Will the President scold lawmakers again?

Several days have passed since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the pension reform; however, the bill hasn’t been introduced in the lower chamber. In a bid to quicken the pace, lawmakers and senators agreed to work together and get it approved as soon as possible. Sources said Ricardo Monreal and Mario Delgado will discuss the issue today. Are Monreal and Delgado working to prevent the President from scolding them again?

The scolding worked

To approve several bills, the lower chamber may approve an extraordinary period this week. The reform that needs to be approved urgently is the Acquisition, Rent, and Services Law of the Public Sector, proposed by Mario Delgado. This law would allow the government to purchase medicines, supplies, or medical services without the need to organize a tender. Morena will need its allies, the PT, PES, and PVEM, to approve the bill. However, the PAN, PRI, MC, and PRD will reject it.

The Supreme Court rules against Odebrecht

In private, the Supreme Court ministers, led by Javier Laynez Potisek, approved the penalties imposed by the Public Administration Minister against Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. For the first time, the court solves a trial linked to corruption cases that involved Odebrecht and Pemex. Some are wondering if Odebrecht will become a common theme at the Supreme Court, especially now that new accusations will be made against former politicians.



