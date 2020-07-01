Mexico’s Toluca FC registers COVID-19 outbreak

Leer en español

Toluca FC has joined other Mexican soccer teams with COVID-19 cases.

In the same week, several Liga MX teams are getting ready to resume play for the Apertura 2020 tournament, confirmed coronavirus cases are on the rise.

On June 8, the Red Devils announced that seven of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Club performed 70 COVID-19 detection tests in previous days to players, coaching body, and staff of the main team. Seven people had positive results, however, they all are asymptomatic cases,” said Liga MX.

“According to the Health Ministry’s protocols, those members of the club are isolated and under medical examination.”

Comunicado de la LIGA MX y el Club @TolucaFC. Sobre las pruebas de COVID-19 realizadas a los miembros del primer equipo. https://t.co/2Oqu56KIJn pic.twitter.com/nnLajQvjTE — #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 8, 2020

Toluca has joined other Mexican soccer club likes Santos, Chivas, Pumas, León, Atlético de San Luis, Puebla, Mazatlán FC, and Cruz Azul that have also registered coronavirus outbreaks.

