Mexico’s soccer team to play against Greece

Although the objective was to play against Italy, Germany, or the Netherlands, the Mexican soccer team will play against two other European countries.

The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed the two rivals for its friendly matches that will take place next March in the United States, organized by Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

Greece will be Mexico’s second rival in the match to take place on March 29 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will begin at 18:00 (Mexico Central Time).

Mexico will first face the Czech Republic on March 26.

Mexico has played against Greece, Europe Champion in 2004, thrice, with an outcome of one victory and two ties. Both teams last faced each other on FIFA’s 2005 Confederations Cup in Germany.

Both friendly matches will take place in the framework of the event called MexTour in Dallas, Texas where the members of the Mexican soccer team will be present.

